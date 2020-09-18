UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19. UTZ Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

