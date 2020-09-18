Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $63.82 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.