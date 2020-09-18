Tidewater (NYSE:SII) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NYSE:CPSS) Head-To-Head Review

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 13.31 $10.20 million $0.04 945.50 Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.24 $5.41 million $0.22 16.32

Tidewater has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consumer Portfolio Services. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tidewater and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.36%. Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.43%. Given Tidewater’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Consumer Portfolio Services 5.05% 4.19% 0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tidewater beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

