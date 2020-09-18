-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($1.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%.

LIFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In other news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock valued at $38,973. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

