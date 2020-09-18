Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

