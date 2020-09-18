Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Sell

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 400.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

