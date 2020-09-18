Cowen Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

PCTY stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,625,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $226,075.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,159 shares of company stock worth $22,748,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

