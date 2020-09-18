Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (NASDAQ:ABMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Establishment Labs and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -56.74% -69.87% -31.88% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -296.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $89.57 million 4.75 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -9.78 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,553.45 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.