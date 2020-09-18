CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) versus Virtusa (OTCMKTS:VRTU) Critical Survey

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and CMTSU Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.31 billion 1.17 $47.90 million $1.73 29.27 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk & Volatility

Virtusa has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtusa and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 6 2 0 2.25 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Virtusa’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Virtusa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 3.32% 13.33% 4.30% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virtusa beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

