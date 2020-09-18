Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

