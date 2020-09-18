Analysts Anticipate BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 93.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

