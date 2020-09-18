GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 56,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,694 call options.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.
Shares of GME opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GameStop by 223.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 964.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.