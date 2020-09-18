GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 56,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,694 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GameStop by 223.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 964.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.