PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,103 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 705% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,250 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

