Reviewing Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CTYX) & Ontrak (OTCMKTS:OTRK)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CTYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ontrak and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 3 0 3.00 Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ontrak and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $35.10 million 28.95 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -50.82 Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

Volatility and Risk

Ontrak has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a beta of -35.61, meaning that its stock price is 3,661% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -61.90% N/A -107.02% Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ontrak beats Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer. It also provides GuardianOne, a personal emergency response services product for patients and senior citizens who want to live independently. The company serves patients, medical providers, and other health care organizations. It markets and sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through internal sales team, independent reseller network, and distribution partners. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

