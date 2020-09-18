Financial Contrast: Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) and Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Tc Pipelines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tc Pipelines and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tc Pipelines 0 4 17 0 2.81 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus price target of $68.93, suggesting a potential upside of 51.29%. Given Tc Pipelines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tc Pipelines is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Tc Pipelines has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tc Pipelines and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tc Pipelines 33.69% 13.73% 3.93% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tc Pipelines and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tc Pipelines $9.99 billion 4.29 $3.12 billion $3.12 14.60 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.50 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.07

Tc Pipelines has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tc Pipelines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tc Pipelines beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates wholly-owned natural gas pipelines of 81,500 kilometers and partially-owned natural gas pipelines of 11,100 kilometers; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. The company also owns and manages midstream assets that provide natural gas producer services, including gathering, treatment, conditioning, processing, and liquids handling with a focus on the Appalachian Basin. In addition, it owns and operates liquids pipelines infrastructure for the transportation of Alberta crude oil supplies to the refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as U.S. crude oil supplies from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company operates 10 power generation facilities with a power generation capacity of 6,615 megawatt powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, and Arizona; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

