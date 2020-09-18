FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.10% 0.75% FFW 22.88% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.73 $1.57 million N/A N/A FFW $21.90 million 2.04 $5.01 million N/A N/A

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

FFW beats Equitable Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.