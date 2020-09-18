Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,656,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

