Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Announce -$4.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce ($4.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($4.06). Beigene posted earnings per share of ($5.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($17.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.80) to ($16.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($14.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.83) to ($9.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

BGNE stock opened at $262.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $263.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,838,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,206,508.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,906 shares of company stock worth $100,790,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

