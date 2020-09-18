Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 215,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

