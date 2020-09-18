Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 215,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd to Announce -$4.11 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd to Announce -$4.11 EPS
Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
$0.44 EPS Expected for Brink’s This Quarter
$0.44 EPS Expected for Brink’s This Quarter
Clearside Biomedical Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70
Clearside Biomedical Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70
Majesco Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Majesco Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
DynTek Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13
DynTek Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report