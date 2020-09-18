Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.
BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
BFS stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.91.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
