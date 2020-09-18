$0.44 EPS Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. Brink’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,142 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brink’s by 57.2% during the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brink’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

