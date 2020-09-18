Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.84. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 273,078 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The firm has a market cap of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

