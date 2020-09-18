Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.03. Majesco shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 32,216 shares.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayne Edward Locke sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $56,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,778.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Majesco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Majesco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Majesco by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Majesco by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Majesco by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

