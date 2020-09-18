Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.03. Majesco shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 32,216 shares.
Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.
In related news, CFO Wayne Edward Locke sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $56,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,778.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Majesco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)
Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.
