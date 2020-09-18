DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

DynTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $17.50. DynTek shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,383 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

About DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

