Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $10.67. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 338,184 shares.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $516.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

