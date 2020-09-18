CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.46. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 29,685 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.81.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

