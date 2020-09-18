Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $935.61

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $935.61 and traded as high as $953.14. Lowland Investment shares last traded at $948.00, with a volume of 19,210 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 935.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 986.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is presently -15.52%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

