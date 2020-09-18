Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 305,850 shares trading hands.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,663 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

