JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $388.58

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.58 and traded as high as $414.00. JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust shares last traded at $413.00, with a volume of 86,027 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.66.

In other news, insider Stephen White acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £91,250 ($119,234.29).

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

