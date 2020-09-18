Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.68

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and traded as high as $176.46. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $170.75, with a volume of 6,446 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million and a PE ratio of -853.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Value and Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

In other Value and Income Trust news, insider John Kay acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £70,800 ($92,512.74).

Value and Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

