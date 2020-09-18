Proven Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.81

Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and traded as high as $51.90. Proven Growth and Income VCT shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 12,498 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.46.

Proven Growth and Income VCT Company Profile (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

