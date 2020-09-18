Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

