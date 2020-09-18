Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 25.30%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

