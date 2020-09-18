Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.33. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 12,439,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.