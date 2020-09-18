Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.64

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.64 and traded as low as $54.90. Open Text shares last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 625,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.41, for a total value of C$773,939.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,170,161.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.73, for a total value of C$293,991.65.

Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.