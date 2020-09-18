Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Tern PLC (LON:TERN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.81. Tern shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 779,321 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.24. The company has a market cap of $24.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

