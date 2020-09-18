Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.75

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and traded as high as $51.83. Osram Licht shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Osram Licht alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.00.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.