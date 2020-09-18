Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $5.88. Accord Financial shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 271.19%.

About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

