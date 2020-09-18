Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.55 and traded as low as $18.54. Proteon Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 12,516 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

