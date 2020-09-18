KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.92, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

