Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $525.66

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.66 and traded as high as $560.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $532.00, with a volume of 57,585 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $532.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

