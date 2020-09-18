Short Interest in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expands By 12.0%

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares in the company, valued at $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 1,057.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

