Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.68. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 292,410 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.01.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

