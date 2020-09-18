Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.68. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 292,410 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.01.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Switch Inc Expands By 12.0%
Short Interest in Switch Inc Expands By 12.0%
Empyrean Energy Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Empyrean Energy Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
International Public Partnerships Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.39
International Public Partnerships Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.39
American Express Short Interest Update
American Express Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Grows By 9.8%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Grows By 9.8%
Saga Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14
Saga Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report