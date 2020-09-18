International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.39

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.39 and traded as low as $159.72. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 1,993,158 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a yield of 2.27%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

