American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 102.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
