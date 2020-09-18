American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 102.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

