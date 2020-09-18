Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Grows By 9.8%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.7 days.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.