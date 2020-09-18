Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Grows By 9.8%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.7 days.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

