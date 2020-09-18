Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $12.53. Saga shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 14,043,168 shares traded.

SAGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $141.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.14.

Saga (LON:SAGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Saga PLC will post 1331.0000304 EPS for the current year.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

