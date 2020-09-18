Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
TWER opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Towerstream has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Towerstream
