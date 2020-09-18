Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TWER opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Towerstream has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

