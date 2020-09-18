Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTMZF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -4.20. Datable Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

