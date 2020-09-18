Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.62. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 90,050 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.