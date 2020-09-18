Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.20

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as low as $23.00. Volga Gas shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 20,177 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About Volga Gas (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

